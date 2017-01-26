Utah Recruiting Part 3: Remaining Targets

This is the third part of a three part series written by Brian Flach previewing Utah recruiting heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. With less than a week until National Signing Day, Utah is in a position to make a very strong closing push to finish up the recruiting season. This is a three part look at where the Utes are currently sitting, who's visiting this weekend, and who's strongly in contention for the Utes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Block U.