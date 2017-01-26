Utah Recruiting Part 3: Remaining Tar...

Utah Recruiting Part 3: Remaining Targets

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Block U

This is the third part of a three part series written by Brian Flach previewing Utah recruiting heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. With less than a week until National Signing Day, Utah is in a position to make a very strong closing push to finish up the recruiting season. This is a three part look at where the Utes are currently sitting, who's visiting this weekend, and who's strongly in contention for the Utes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Block U.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 9 spytheweb 11
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec 29 Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Dec '16 spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec '16 randy m 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,353,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC