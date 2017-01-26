Utah Recruiting Part 3: Remaining Targets
This is the third part of a three part series written by Brian Flach previewing Utah recruiting heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. With less than a week until National Signing Day, Utah is in a position to make a very strong closing push to finish up the recruiting season. This is a three part look at where the Utes are currently sitting, who's visiting this weekend, and who's strongly in contention for the Utes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Block U.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 9
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec '16
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec '16
|randy m
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC