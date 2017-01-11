Utah mother allegedly locked emaciated boy in bathroom for 2 years
A Utah woman has been arrested for aggravated child abuse after her 12-year-old son was found locked in a bathroom, allegedly kept there for as long as two years, reports CBS affiliate KUTV. Police say the extremely malnourished boy was found Sunday by his father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec '16
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC