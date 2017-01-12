Utah man sentenced to prison for fata...

Utah man sentenced to prison for fatally shaking fiancee's infant son

14 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A St. George man was sentenced to prison Friday for fatally shaking his fiancee's 4-month-old son more than eight years ago. Gregory T. Fullerton, 39, was found guilty last month by a 5th District Court jury of first-degree felony child-abuse homicide in the July 2008 death of Nicholas Long.

