Utah man sent to prison for torturing, killing cats
A 26-year-old Provo man who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing two kittens - one which was doused with gasoline and set on fire, the other which died from blunt force trauma - was sentenced to prison on Monday for up to five years. Spencer Jens Pedersen was charged in 4th District Court with two counts of torture of a companion animal, as well as one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, all third-degree felonies.
Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
