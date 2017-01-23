Utah man sent to prison for torturing, killing cats

A 26-year-old Provo man who pleaded guilty to torturing and killing two kittens - one which was doused with gasoline and set on fire, the other which died from blunt force trauma - was sentenced to prison on Monday for up to five years. Spencer Jens Pedersen was charged in 4th District Court with two counts of torture of a companion animal, as well as one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, all third-degree felonies.

