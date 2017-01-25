Utah man pleads guilty in double murder
A man accused of killing two people during a string of crimes committed in Utah and Nevada with his girlfriend pleaded guilty Wednesday in a deal that lets him avoid the death penalty. Logan Welles McFarland, 29, was sentenced in Utah to serve two life prison terms, one on each count of aggravated murder.
