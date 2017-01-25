Utah man pleads guilty in double murder

In this Jan. 3, 2012, file photo, Utah murder suspect Logan Welles McFarland looks out from a Elko County Sheriff's Deputy vehicle after being caught south of Oasis, Nev., near the Big Springs Ranch. McFarland, a man accused of killing two people during a string of crimes committed in Utah and Nevada with his girlfriend pleaded guilty Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in a deal that lets him avoid the death penalty.

