Utah House urges Trump to undo Bears Ears National Monument

The Utah House sent a strongly worded message to the Trump administration Tuesday to undo the new Bears Ears National Monument. Supermajority Republicans passed a resolution, HCR11 , urging President Donald Trump to rescind the southeastern Utah monument that his Democratic predecessor designated just weeks before leaving office.

