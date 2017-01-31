Utah House urges Trump to undo Bears Ears National Monument
The Utah House sent a strongly worded message to the Trump administration Tuesday to undo the new Bears Ears National Monument. Supermajority Republicans passed a resolution, HCR11 , urging President Donald Trump to rescind the southeastern Utah monument that his Democratic predecessor designated just weeks before leaving office.
