Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes offers proof he didn't attend secret meeting

House Speaker Greg Hughes provided a list Thursday of his activities in Utah during the time a key witness in the John Swallow criminal case claims the Draper Republican attended a secret meeting in California eight years ago. Marc Sessions Jenson testified at a court hearing Tuesday that Hughes and then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, attended a meeting involving Utah Transit Authority officials and developers in his Corona Del Mar office on an unspecificied day between June 3 and June 8 or 9. Hughes was not speaker, but was a legislator and UTA board chairman at the time.

