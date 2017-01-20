Utah forecast: Mountains north to south take a snowy, windy pounding
A fresh storm system, heavy with snow and propelled by winds gusting near 50 mph, pounded Utah's central mountainous spine from north to south on Monday. The icy fist of winter first pummeled northern Utah at dawn before spreading south along the Wasatch Front, central and then southern mountains.
