Utah football receives commitment from JUCO All-American defender Marquise Blair
The University of Utah football program on Sunday continued to get immediate help for its defense, as it received a commitment from Dodge City Community College All-American linebacker/safety Marquise Blair, multiple outlets reported. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Blair was named a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American after a 2016 season in which he had 99 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and three sacks.
