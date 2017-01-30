Utah educators protest Trump's secretary of education pick
About 150 protesters, including the president of the Utah Education Association, stood outside the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building on Monday in a show of opposition to U.S. Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos. Utah Indivisible, a new organization that describes itself on Twitter as a grass-roots movement dedicated to providing "resistance to the Trump agenda," organized the rally, attended mostly by teachers and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Sun
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|14
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Sun
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec '16
|spytheweb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC