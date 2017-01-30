Utah educators protest Trump's secretary of education pick

About 150 protesters, including the president of the Utah Education Association, stood outside the Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building on Monday in a show of opposition to U.S. Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos. Utah Indivisible, a new organization that describes itself on Twitter as a grass-roots movement dedicated to providing "resistance to the Trump agenda," organized the rally, attended mostly by teachers and their families.

