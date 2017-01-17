Utah Division of Arts and Museums seeks nominations for arts leaders
The Utah Division of Arts and Museums is seeking nominations for the 2017 Governor's Leadership in the Arts Awards. According to a news release, the Governor's Awards in the Arts was established in 1980 to recognize individuals and organizations that make outstanding contributions to the cultural fabric of Utah and was adapted in 2007 to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in the arts.
