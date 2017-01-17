Utah companies make a strong showing ...

Utah companies make a strong showing at CES 2017

Read more: KSL-TV

The Consumer Electronics Show draws tech enthusiasts and innovators from across the world each year to showcase the newest and neatest tech products - and CES 's 50th anniversary in Las Vegas was no different. As the birthplace of Silicon Slopes, Utah is never underrepresented at CES and this year a total of 36 Utah companies went to show off their products.

