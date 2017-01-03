University of Utah receives $4 millio...

University of Utah receives $4 million dollar grant to advance state's composites industry

1 hr ago Read more: Composites Technology

The University of Utah has received a $4 million dollar grant from the Department of Defense , Office of Economic Adjustment, to assess and improve the complete supply chain for Utah's DoD focused composites and advanced materials industry. The overall objective of the grant is to make Utah's advanced materials industry more globally competitive and capable of diversifying into new markets in which industry contracts can be secured and state jobs increased.

