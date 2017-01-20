U.S. top court rebuffs 'Sister Wives' challenge to Utah anti-bigamy law
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge to Utah's anti-bigamy law brought by the polygamist stars of the popular reality television show "Sister Wives." The justices declined to take up an appeal by Kody Brown and his four wives, only one of whom he is legally married to, of a lower court's ruling that threw out their challenge that claimed Utah's law banning multiple spouses violated their religious liberty rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need an urgent load
|Jan 17
|jane
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 9
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec '16
|randy m
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC