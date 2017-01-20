U.S. top court rebuffs 'Sister Wives' challenge to Utah anti-bigamy law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge to Utah's anti-bigamy law brought by the polygamist stars of the popular reality television show "Sister Wives." The justices declined to take up an appeal by Kody Brown and his four wives, only one of whom he is legally married to, of a lower court's ruling that threw out their challenge that claimed Utah's law banning multiple spouses violated their religious liberty rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

