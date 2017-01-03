Two crashes snarl I-15 traffic as snowstorm descends on Wasatch Front
A pair of crashes, including a 15-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer carrying cattle, closed I-15 in two places Wednesday night. The Utah Highway Patrol reported around 9:15 p.m. that a 15-vehicle crash had occurred on southbound I-15 in Tremonton.
