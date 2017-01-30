Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advocates scrambling for answers

An executive order signed over the weekend restricting immigrants and refugees to the U.S. had Utah advocates scrambling for answers Monday. Dozens of refugees expected to be resettled in the state in the coming month, many of whom were to be reunited with family members, now face an uncertain future and the possibility that years of work to come to the U.S. will unravel, according to Utah organizations serving refugees.

