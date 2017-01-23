Trump freeze on EPA grants? Algae stu...

Trump freeze on EPA grants? Algae study, other research could feel impacts

Federal environmental grant applications across Utah are in limbo - at least for now - given multiple reports that the Trump administration ordered a temporary freeze on any new grants or contracts from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. *A University of Utah researcher proposing to study the cause of algal blooms at Utah Lake and what methods might work to best detect the problem at an earlier stage is now worried the $760,000 research grant is in jeopardy.

