Topaz Museum to close for installation of new exhibits
The Topaz Museum, 55 W. Main, will close Saturday, Jan. 14, for the installation of permanent exhibits that will tell the history of the internment of Japanese-Americans. Some 20,000 people have visited the museum in the two years it has been open with an inaugural art show.
