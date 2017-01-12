Three films with Utah connections part of growing Slamdance Film Festival

Slamdance, once the bratty little black sheep of Sundance, is now a mature destination film fest all by its lonesome. The stats tell the tale: Last year, the 23-year-old Slamdance received more than 6,500 submissions from around the world for only about 100 available program slots, in feature, documentary, shorts, animation, experimental and digital/interactive/gaming categories.

