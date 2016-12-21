The sins of the gods
Just eight years ago you were looking at several decades of liberal governance under your very own Franklin D. Roosevelt, with united control of the federal government. Now, as they say, you can drive to Utah from Florida without passing through one state that is not under unified GOP governance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|15 hr
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC