The Latest: Foot of new snow in mountains at Utah-Idaho line
More than a foot of new snow has fallen in the mountains near the Utah-Idaho line, prompting an avalanche warning for much of the Wasatch and Bear River ranges through 6 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service said Monday that 13 inches of snow had fallen at Logan over the past 24 hours, with more snow and strong, gusty winds in the forecast.
