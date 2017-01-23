The CutThousands of Women Took Over the Utah State Capitol on Monday...
Over the weekend, as many as 3.2 million people participated in Women's Marches across the country. The crowds were so impressive that even President Trump took note , and on Monday thousands of protesters tried a similar tactic with Utah's State Legislature.
