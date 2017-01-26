Teachers would have to demonstrate ability to teach under bill headed to Utah Senate
The state of Utah would require educators who seek teaching licenses to pass a teacher pedagogical assessment under a bill unanimously approved Friday by the Utah Legislature's Senate Education Committee. SB78 , sponsored by Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden, would require the Utah State Board of Education to establish a performance-based assessment to determine whether an educator knows how to teach.
