Teachers would have to demonstrate ab...

Teachers would have to demonstrate ability to teach under bill headed to Utah Senate

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

The state of Utah would require educators who seek teaching licenses to pass a teacher pedagogical assessment under a bill unanimously approved Friday by the Utah Legislature's Senate Education Committee. SB78 , sponsored by Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden, would require the Utah State Board of Education to establish a performance-based assessment to determine whether an educator knows how to teach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... 13 hr HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 14
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) 20 hr Gary 127
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Dec '16 spytheweb 3
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,368 • Total comments across all topics: 278,389,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC