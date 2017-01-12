Settlement proposed for contentious l...

Settlement proposed for contentious land-use plans in 8 counties

Under litigation for eight years and covering some 10 million acres, controversial travel plans in eight Utah counties may reach a negotiated settlement. The Bureau of Land Management, a coalition of 10 environmental and conservation groups, as well as three off-highway vehicle associations, filed the proposal with the U.S. District Court on Friday.

