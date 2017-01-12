Senator Bob Bennett and Peggy Fletche...

Senator Bob Bennett and Peggy Fletcher Stack

12 hrs ago

Viewing the video of Vice President Joe Biden's tears at being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and hearing his self-effacing comments took me back to the eve of President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration. I was staying with my uncle, the late Utah Sen. Bob Bennett , who was the ranking Republican on the committee that oversaw all the inaugural activities.

