Senate panel approves Ben Carson for HUD job

Health and Human Services Secretary-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., left, arrives with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, center, and Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday before the start of his confirmation hearing before the committee. The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee has unanimously approved President Donald Trump's nominee for housing secretary, Ben Carson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.