Score a touchdown with these 6 Super Bowl recipes from Utah food producers
Whether you're cheering for the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots - or simply tuning in for the commercials - on Super Bowl Sunday, you'll want a menu that scores points with the hungry football fans gathered around the TV. The Salt Lake Tribune recruited six Utah food producers to come up with a game day menu that uses their bottled and packaged salsas, sauces, spices, cheese and dips.
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|37 min
|Khan
|4
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Sun
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|14
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Sun
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
