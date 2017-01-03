Rising temperatures have UDOT preparing for unusual runoff
After several big snowstorms, the weather whiplash is causing flooding concerns along the Wasatch Front and in the Cache Valley. "The rapid rise in the temperature, it's melting everything so quickly," said Bob Giolas, Utah Department of Transportation maintenance supervisor.
