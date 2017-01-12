Richard Davis: What lessons will Utah Democrats learn from the 2016 election?
The 2016 election was one of the worst in the history of the Utah Democratic Party. Unfortunately, the party has become increasingly irrelevant in state politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need an urgent load
|19 hr
|jane
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 9
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec '16
|randy m
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC