Rep. Chaffetz: 'Terribly Arrogant' Of Obama To Take Utah's Land, Plans To Investigate

Utah's Rep. Jason Chaffetz was very upset and called President Obama "arrogant" for using the Antiquities Act of 1906 , to designate the 1.35-million-acre Bears Ears area as a national monument. Chaffetz told Fox News, "It's just terribly arrogant, he unilaterally - he is taking 1.35 million acres, that's more land than there is in the entire state of Delaware, and re-designating it as a national monument."

