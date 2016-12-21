Rep. Chaffetz: 'Terribly Arrogant' Of...

Rep. Chaffetz: 'Terribly Arrogant' Of Obama To Take Utah's Land, Plans To Investigate

20 hrs ago

Utah's Rep. Jason Chaffetz was very upset and called President Obama "arrogant" for using the Antiquities Act of 1906 , to designate the 1.35-million-acre Bears Ears area as a national monument. Chaffetz told Fox News, "It's just terribly arrogant, he unilaterally - he is taking 1.35 million acres, that's more land than there is in the entire state of Delaware, and re-designating it as a national monument."

