Red and blue recruits: A look at some of the top uncommitted Utahns as Signing Day nears

There is now less than a month before Feb. 1's National Signing Day, and coaching staffs around the country will begin making their final pushes for prospects when the NCAA-mandated "dead period" concludes on Jan. 13. These coaching staffs will be looking to firm up commitments from prospects who have previously pledged to them, "flip" players to their school who are committed elsewhere and secure commitments from players who are still on the fence. In the state of Utah, there are a number of top high school prospects who are not committed to a school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.