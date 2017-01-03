Rapist serving life sentence in Utah charged with murder in California
A Utah inmate serving a life sentence for raping a pregnant Nephi motel worker has now been charged with murdering a woman approximately two days before the rape. William Carl Schick, 53, of Chicago, was charged last week in San Bernardino County, California, with murder in the 2011 death of Lisa Marie Talarico in Barstow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC