Pulitzer winner to Utah leaders: Changing world requires creativity, compassion
The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah House of Representatives Majority Leader, Brad Wilson-R, left, and former Massachusetts Governor and presidential candidate Mitt Romney attend symposium for the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at its Monson Center in Salt Lake City Tuesday Jan. 3. Thomas Friedman, three-time Pullitzer Prize winner for the New York Times spoke to the crowd of Utah leaders The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah House of Representatives Majority Leader, Brad Wilson-R, left, and former Massachusetts Governor and presidential candidate Mitt Romney attend symposium for the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at its Monson Center in Salt Lake City Tuesday Jan. 3. Thomas Friedman, three-time Pullitzer Prize winner for the New York Times spoke to the crowd of Utah leaders A three-time Pulitzer Prize winner warned Utah's political and business leaders on ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Mon
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC