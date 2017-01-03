Prodded by a federal judge, Bureau of Land Management approves...

Spurred by a federal judge, the Bureau of Land Management has issued permits allowing drilling on Utah's West Tavaputs Plateau - after a Houston energy firm complained the agency's insistence on additional environmental analysis violated federal law and would cost the company $46 million. U.S. District Court Judge David Nuffer last week granted an emergency injunction sought by EnerVest, Ltd., which now plans to resume drilling in the 20,000-acre project area that is near both cherished whitewater on the Green River and the archaeologically rich Nine Mile Canyon.

