President Russell M. Nelson: 'Prophets, leadership and divine law

"While the world is filled with uncertainty, there need not be uncertainty in your heart and mind about what is true and what is not," President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, told young adults during a worldwide devotional on Sunday night. The devot was held in the Marriott Center on the Brigham Young University campus and was broadcast in more than 20 languages to countries worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.