Poll shows support for Utah Sen. Mike Lee as Supreme Court selection
A majority of Utahns would like to see Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, named to the U.S. Supreme Court by President-elect Donald Trump, according to poll results released Wednesday. The poll for UtahPolicy.com found that 59 percent of Utahns support Lee becoming a U.S. Supreme Court justice, while just under a third, 31 percent, were opposed, and 11 percent didn't know how they feel about him joining the high court.
