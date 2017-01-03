Police identify driver killed in Washington County head-on crash
Randy Hafen, 28, of Enterprise, was driving an SUV northbound on SR-18 near milepost 38 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck head-on with a semitruck traveling southbound on the road, Utah Highway Patrol said. UHP said Hafen was the only occupant in the SUV and that drugs or alcohol are not suspected as contributors to the crash.
