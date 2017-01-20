Passing over Utah's Stewart, Trump picks ex-New Mexico rep for Air Force secretary
The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart thanks his supporters at the Republican Party election night victory gathering at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. The Salt Lake Tribune) Rep. Chris Stewart thanks his supporters at the Republican Party election night victory gathering at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need an urgent load
|Jan 17
|jane
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 9
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec '16
|randy m
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC