Online sales tax bill advances in Utah Legislature

A bill aimed at extending sales tax collections on online purchases to more businesses was approved unanimously Tuesday by the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee. The sponsor of SB110 , Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, said the bill would require companies with at least $100,000 in online sales in the state to charge sales tax on purchases, even if they have no other tie to Utah.

