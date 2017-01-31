Online sales tax bill advances in Uta...

Online sales tax bill advances in Utah Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

A bill aimed at extending sales tax collections on online purchases to more businesses was approved unanimously Tuesday by the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee. The sponsor of SB110 , Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, said the bill would require companies with at least $100,000 in online sales in the state to charge sales tax on purchases, even if they have no other tie to Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... 19 hr Old Pom 5
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Sun HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 14
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Jan 29 Gary 127
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,276 • Total comments across all topics: 278,459,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC