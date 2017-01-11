New locations announced for 2017 Tour...

New locations announced for 2017 Tour of Utah

10 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The 13th edition of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, dubbed as "America's Toughest Stage Race," will have some classic locations as well some venues new to the racing scene organizers of the seven-stage race announced Wednesday. Four of the seven hosts for each of the stages are new destinations for the week-long event, which is scheduled for July 31-Aug. 6. First-time hosts include Brigham City, Big Cottonwood Canyon, South Jordan and Layton.

