NAACP to honor several Utahns during MLK luncheon
The NAACP's Salt Lake branch will hold its 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Little America, 500 S. Main. During the event, the organization will present several awards, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award to former University of Utah and Weber State University football coach Ron McBride, and the Rosa Parks Award to Barbara Toomer, who has committed years to enhancing and assuring the civil rights of people with disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|9 hr
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC