My view: Sen. Hatch can still do tremendous good for Utah

Four years ago, in the wake of an unending stream of federal regulations and government overreach by the Obama administration, Utahns sent Sen. Orrin Hatch back to Washington to represent our values in the United States Senate. At this critical juncture, our state needed a seasoned leader like Senator Hatch - a legislator with tremendous influence and unmatched experience - to fight on behalf of Utah's families and to push back against the president's abuse of executive power.

