My view: Improving education with more than money key to Utah success

With the 2017 general legislative session just underway, already much of the buzz around education is centered on money - specifically, whether or not lawmakers, the governor or citizens themselves will support a tax increase for education funding. While a potential tax increase is a significant issue, and a good-old-fashioned political rumble will certainly dominate the headlines, Utahns must not be lulled into thinking money alone will make Utah education all that we want it to be.

