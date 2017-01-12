Mum arrested after malnourished 12-year-old boy found 'locked in ...
Brandy Kay Jaynes, 36, was arrested after the boy was discovered weighing 30lbs - the same as a two-year-old A mother has been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was found severely malnourished and allegedly locked in a faeces-ridden bathroom. Brandy Kay Jaynes, 36, was arrested on charges of child abuse after the unnamed boy was found at her address on Monday morning.
