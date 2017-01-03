Mountaineer and University of Utah Al...

Mountaineer and University of Utah Alum Conrad Anker to Deliver 2017 Commencement Address

University of Utah President David W. Pershing and the Board of Trustees announced today that world-renowned mountain climber, filmmaker, author, philanthropist and University of Utah alum Conrad Anker will deliver the 2017 commencement address on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Anker was featured in the 2015 Sundance film, "Meru," which chronicles his attempt to lead the first team to summit the notoriously difficult Shark's Fin on Mount Meru in northern India.

