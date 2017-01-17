Most Utahns give thumbs-down on Trump...

Most Utahns give thumbs-down on Trump, don't like Obama either

Washington a A majority of Utahns have an unfavorable view of President-elect Donald Trump as he steps into office, but even more residents have a negative opinion of the outgoing president, Barack Obama, a new poll shows. Trump holds a 46 percent favorability rating among Utahns, while 52 percent say the opposite is true about the soon-to-be commander in chief, according to a poll by The Salt Lake Tribune and the Hinckley Institute of Politics.

