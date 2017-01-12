More than 2,000 Utahns of all stripes...

More than 2,000 Utahns of all stripes headed to Trump inauguration,...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Utahns' varied responses to Donald Trump's presidency will have a strong presence in Washington, D.C., this week as thousands from the Beehive State travel to the U.S. capital for Trump's inauguration. Some Utahns will be on the stand at the swearing-in ceremony on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need an urgent load 6 hr jane 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 9 spytheweb 11
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec 29 Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Dec 29 spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec '16 randy m 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC