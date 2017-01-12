Monday on TV: Utahn lucky - The Bachelor' sent her home
If you look around the internet, you will find stories about how Utahn Briana Guertler and seven other "unlucky ladies" were sent home by "Bachelor" Nick Viall at the end of the season premiere of that alleged reality show. Frankly, I think they're lucky they got off that trainwreck before they had a chance to embarrass themselves a much.
