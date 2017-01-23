Mitime Group Extends UMC Management Agreement
Utah Motorsport Campus, Inc., a subsidiary of the Mitime Group, announced today an agreement with Tooele County to extend its existing facility management agreement to continue operations for the Utah Motorsports Campus, formerly known as Miller Motorsports Park, through December 31, 2017.
